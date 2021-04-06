Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $223.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to post sales of $223.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.00 million. Cohu reported sales of $138.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full-year sales of $880.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $846.00 million to $914.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $921.50 million, with estimates ranging from $888.00 million to $955.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.15 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%.

COHU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

Cohu stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average is $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,719,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.