Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) will announce $30.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareCloud’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.99 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.00 million. CareCloud reported sales of $21.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that CareCloud will report full year sales of $134.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $136.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $149.11 million, with estimates ranging from $148.00 million to $150.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CareCloud.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTBC. Maxim Group began coverage on CareCloud in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CareCloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CareCloud presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Shares of MTBC stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. CareCloud has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $13.40.

In other news, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $45,550.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,602.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mahmud Ul Haq sold 6,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $179,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,009,837 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,276,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 240,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 21.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

