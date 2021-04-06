WPP (NYSE:WPP) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

WPP traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $66.37. 72,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. WPP has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $66.49. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 30,174 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 84.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 70,894 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the third quarter worth $129,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of WPP by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

