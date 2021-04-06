WPP (NYSE:WPP) Given “Buy” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WPP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
WPP traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $66.37. 72,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.17. WPP has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $66.49. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.40.
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
