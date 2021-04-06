Wownero (WOW) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $8,463.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $2.24 million and approximately $8,463.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wownero has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wownero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00073893 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00058915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00019986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00286182 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.