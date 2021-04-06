WINk Achieves Market Cap of $620.93 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Over the last week, WINk has traded 396.7% higher against the dollar. WINk has a market cap of $620.93 million and $2.09 billion worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00030779 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WINk Profile

WIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

