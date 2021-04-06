Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stock Position Decreased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on WLTW shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $235.65 on Tuesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $162.58 and a 12-month high of $236.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

