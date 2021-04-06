WHALE Price Down 3% This Week (WHALE)

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. WHALE has a market capitalization of $174.44 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WHALE token can now be purchased for $31.98 or 0.00054151 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WHALE has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00074573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.00293161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00106292 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.89 or 0.00778824 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00030102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011668 BTC.

WHALE Token Profile

WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,455,330 tokens. WHALE’s official website is whale.me

WHALE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

