Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.76-0.76 for the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Welltower from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

WELL stock opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39. Welltower has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

