Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,348 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Cooper-Standard worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 148.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Cooper-Standard by 2.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cooper-Standard by 15.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

CPS stock opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $616.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 23.50% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

