Wells Fargo & Company MN Reduces Stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.25% of First Financial worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in First Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Financial by 58.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in First Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.84. First Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $50.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.70 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

