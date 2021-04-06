Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,212,000. Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,701,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,420,000 after acquiring an additional 31,551 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,235,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,754,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of SIZE stock opened at $122.29 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a one year low of $70.35 and a one year high of $122.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.82 and its 200 day moving average is $109.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.