Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,292 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Marcus by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Diane M. Gershowitz sold 63,792 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $1,276,477.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,997.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rolando B. Rodriguez sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $301,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,705.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,161 shares of company stock worth $2,563,584. Company insiders own 28.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Marcus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The Marcus Co. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $665.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

