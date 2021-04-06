Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gorman-Rupp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp during the third quarter worth $216,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $881.96 million, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.93. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Co engages in the design, manufacture, and global marketing of pumps and pump systems. Its pump models include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, submersible, rotary gear, diaphragm, engine-driven, and priming assist pumps as well as packaged pump stations. The firm offers its products to fire protection, municipal, industrial, agriculture, construction, petroleum, and original equipment manufacturer.

