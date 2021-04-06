Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target to $75.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $67.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.76 and a 200 day moving average of $60.57. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth $1,182,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 191,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

