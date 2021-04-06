Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Western Digital (WDC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2021 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00.

4/1/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $66.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Western Digital is well poised to benefit from momentum seen in the solid state drive (SSD) market as these storage solutions find increasing applications in connected cars and data centers. Further, improving PC shipment trends led by solid demand for notebooks, are likely to support the company’s hard disk drive (HDD) business. Moreover, increasing demand for flash solutions in the gaming vertical is a positive. Also, the company is expected to gain from its cloud-based solutions. Shares of Western Digital have outperformed the industry in the past six-month period. Nonetheless, weakness in enterprise markets due to sluggish IT spending amid the coronavirus pandemic remains a headwind, at least in the near term. Escalating expenses on product enhancements, a highly leveraged balance sheet and suspension of dividends remain other concerns.”

3/26/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $60.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $80.00.

3/25/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $68.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

3/8/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.50 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Western Digital was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $56.00.

3/1/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.50 to $84.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $75.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Western Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

2/24/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Western Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $72.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $72.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,076,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,118,815. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.09. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $73.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of -85.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Western Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,233 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

