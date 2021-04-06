Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:WARRU)

Warrior Technologies Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:WARRU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, April 7th. Warrior Technologies Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 26th. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

WARRU opened at $9.90 on Tuesday.

Get Warrior Technologies Acquisition alerts:

About Warrior Technologies Acquisition

There is no company description available for Warrior Technologies Acquisition Co

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Technologies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.