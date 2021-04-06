Wade Financial Advisory Inc Sells 3,982 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 36,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 270.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of FNDE traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $30.75. 4,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,385. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.69 and a 12 month high of $31.27.

