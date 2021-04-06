Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th.

Wabash National has a dividend payout ratio of 41.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wabash National to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $974.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Wabash National’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

