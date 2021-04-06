Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 82.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,801,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,050.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,312.09.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,145.95 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.30 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.71 billion, a PE ratio of 729.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,205.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,118.40.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

