Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 529.0% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.08.

SBA Communications stock opened at $285.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of -1,900.61 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.