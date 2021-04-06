Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,714 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $87.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,820.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on D shares. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

