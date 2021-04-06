Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE WST opened at $289.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.14. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.99 and a 52-week high of $312.12. The company has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. On average, analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

