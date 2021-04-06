Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 425,772 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 425,772 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBD. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,063,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,144,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,321,000 after buying an additional 18,577,208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,595,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,432,000 after buying an additional 9,859,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1,396.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,211,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after buying an additional 7,662,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 14,261,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,013,000 after buying an additional 6,919,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.13.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

