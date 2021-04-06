Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 67,425 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Tenneco worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Tenneco by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Tenneco by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tenneco by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Tenneco by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenneco alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James S. Metcalf purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $200,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,841,977 shares of company stock valued at $138,047,269. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. The company has a market cap of $710.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $13.12.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative return on equity of 24.05% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Equities research analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.