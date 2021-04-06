Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $2.70 Million in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 130,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Schneider National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNDR. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after buying an additional 157,288 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 64,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 4,130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 188,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 184,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Schneider National alerts:

NYSE SNDR opened at $25.49 on Tuesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNDR. TheStreet upgraded Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna lowered Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens lowered Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.