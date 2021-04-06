Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 48,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 838.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40 and a beta of 1.64. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

