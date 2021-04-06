Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 168,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HTGC. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,480,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hercules Capital by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after buying an additional 154,909 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 113,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hercules Capital by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 108,793 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,937 shares in the company, valued at $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HTGC stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The business had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.