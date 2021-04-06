Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.81

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.81 and last traded at $8.80, with a volume of 351 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Several research firms recently commented on VLPNY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voestalpine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Erste Group raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Get Voestalpine alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Voestalpine AG will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.