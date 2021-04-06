VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli Sells 19,386 Shares

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of VMW stock opened at $152.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.08 and a 12-month high of $161.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.29.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.16.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.