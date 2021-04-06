VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli Sells 19,386 Shares

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total value of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,439 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $152.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.08 and a 12-month high of $161.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.29.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its position in VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $9,702,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of VMware by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. William Blair lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.16.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

