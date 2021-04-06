Virtu Financial LLC Sells 133 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,489,848,000 after buying an additional 1,165,024 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,183,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,007,000 after buying an additional 693,394 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,058,000 after buying an additional 661,764 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,461,000 after buying an additional 639,148 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $85.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.18. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.52 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

