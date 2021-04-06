Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 31,094 GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of GAN by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 139,927 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter worth about $2,151,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of GAN by 210.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of GAN by 1,542.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of GAN by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 921,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,678,000 after purchasing an additional 393,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.89. GAN Limited has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GAN Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GAN news, EVP Jeffrey Bruce Berman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $660,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,681.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GAN shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on GAN from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States. It offers and licenses GameSTACK, a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual simulated gaming.

