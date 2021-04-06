Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 46,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Silver Spike Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSPK. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $651,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. SSI Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silver Spike Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $15,719,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Silver Spike Acquisition by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 106,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,626 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSPK opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.50.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the cannabis industry. Silver Spike Acquisition Corp.

