Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $563,000 Investment in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,174,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 80,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Aravt Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 344,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,427,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 139.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.24.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.63.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.06 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

