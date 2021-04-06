Virtu Financial LLC Invests $515,000 in Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Experience Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:EXPC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Experience Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPC. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in Experience Investment by 1,038.7% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,717,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,269 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,047,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Experience Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Experience Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,809,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Experience Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

EXPC opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Experience Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91.

Experience Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

