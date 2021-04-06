Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $62.97 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.25 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.04.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,129,518 shares in the company, valued at $495,684,356.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 970,519 shares of company stock valued at $155,150,741. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GH shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

