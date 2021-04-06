VideoCoin Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $121.81 million and $4.91 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1,401.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 12,822.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,132,016 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

