Viberate (VIB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.87 Million

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Viberate has a market cap of $22.98 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viberate has traded up 3.7% against the dollar.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00058795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.54 or 0.00673353 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00075540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

