Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,689 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,571,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,328,000 after acquiring an additional 99,973 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Valvoline by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,829 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC increased its stake in Valvoline by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,011,000 after purchasing an additional 630,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Valvoline by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 891,814 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,165,000 after buying an additional 112,464 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $26.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.07.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $653.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.97%.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

