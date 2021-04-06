Verition Fund Management LLC Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $277.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.65. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.55.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

