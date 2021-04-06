Verition Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1,163.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,547 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,957,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus reduced their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.08.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $99.92 on Tuesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

