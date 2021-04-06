VAULT Price Reaches $8.74 on Major Exchanges (VAULT)

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 6th. One VAULT coin can now be bought for about $8.74 or 0.00015051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $3.26 million and $5,663.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VAULT has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00073287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.06 or 0.00292792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00104279 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.33 or 0.00752965 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00029537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012025 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,627 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

