Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 4,494 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 431% compared to the average daily volume of 847 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

