Valley Brook Capital Group Takes $371,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.17.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,300. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $160.29. 21,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,359. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $93.10 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

