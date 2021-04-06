Valley Brook Capital Group Purchases New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 188.7% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.95. 148,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,589,197. The company has a market cap of $149.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.45. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

