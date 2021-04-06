Valley Brook Capital Group Purchases New Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,000. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.7% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 583.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,279,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.13 and a 200-day moving average of $134.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group started coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $152.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

