Valley Brook Capital Group Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $1,556,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth about $3,152,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $75.11. 32,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,101. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

