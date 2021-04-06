Valley Brook Capital Group Makes New $462,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,190,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after purchasing an additional 321,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,398,000 after purchasing an additional 261,391 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 34.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 883,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after purchasing an additional 225,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 215,716 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.18. 9,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $161.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.78.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.80, for a total value of $397,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,997 shares in the company, valued at $29,853,923.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,451.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,200 in the last quarter. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.