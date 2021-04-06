Valley Brook Capital Group Acquires New Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.1% of Valley Brook Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.25. 35,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,840,784. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.11 and a 12 month high of $220.11.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.87.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

