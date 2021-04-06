USDJ (USDJ) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001885 BTC on exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $16.46 million and $22.89 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00074586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.34 or 0.00294788 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00106639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $459.31 or 0.00781109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00030361 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,784.58 or 0.99969306 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

