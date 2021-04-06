Urus (URUS) Price Reaches $19.53

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 6th. Urus has a market capitalization of $9.18 million and $1.64 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Urus has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One Urus coin can now be purchased for approximately $19.53 or 0.00033530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00074866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.44 or 0.00285706 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005952 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00108589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $441.78 or 0.00758367 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00031059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

